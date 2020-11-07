Spy: Eve and Grace Palmer's funereal new TVNZ OnDemand comedy

Good grief cast from left Josh Thompson, Sophie Hambleton, Eve Palmer, Grace Palmer and Vinnie Bennett

Showbiz sisters Eve and Grace Palmer have joined forces to write and star in new TV series Good Grief.

"This is our first time working together, and hopefully not our last," Grace told Spy. "Having the opportunity to work alongside a sister is super special. We're chalk and cheese, but have always been very close. We can't stay mad at each other for more than five minutes."

The sisters - daughters of TV producers Janine Morrell-Gunn and Tony Palmer - are the force behind the new TVNZ OnDemand comedy which follows two fictional sisters who inherit a funeral home.

Grace is known for her roles on Shortland Street and The Dead Lands while Eve has made a name for herself as a presenter and reporter on TV and radio, most recently on The Adam and Eve show.

Eve, 31, plays Ellie Goode and Grace, 25, plays Gwen in the new series. Ellie is back where she spent many summers as a child, determined to uphold her koro's legacy, and excited to spend time with her sister. Gwen, on the other hand, doesn't like being around dead people and can't wait to get to Bali and become a DJ. With shared ownership of the funeral home, the sisters need to juggle their already strained relationship while also working with three employees – none who want the sisters as their new bosses.

Funnyman Josh Thompson and actors Sophie Hambleton and Vinnie Bennett round out the cast.

"We are so grateful to have worked with such sensational actors," said Grace. "Every moment on set was a bloody blast, and we almost weed our pants 92473929 times. Josh, Sophie and Vinnie are all so wonderfully wacky in their own way, and brought buckets of flair to the script."

The sisters say they didn't watch hit reality show The Casketeers until after they filmed their show in August - but say they now have a new appreciation for the Tipene family.

"One might think we have a morbid fascination with death. Don't worry, we don't. However, there's a really interesting industry of people who deal with death on the daily and that's a world we wanted to explore," says Grace.

The pair say their show is funny, feel-good, awkward, quirky, devastating, rewarding and human.

"It's a story about two women trying to get their shit together. And by facing death every day, in all its heartbreak and beauty, they start to get a better handle on life," says Eve.

The pair recall an unforgettable scene where Ellie and Gwen had to dress a corpse for the first time.

"The corpse was played by a very professional elderly gentleman – who, just in case you were confused, was totally alive. It was a bizarre experience and we laughed loads. Despite having written the scene, nothing could prepare us for the real thing. We have so much admiration for all the fabulous funeral directors out there! Tino pai," says Grace.

The show will screen this Summer and the sisters say they will watch their premiere with friends and whanau, in the sunshine toasting with a G&T and Kombucha.