Spy: Erin Simpson's global success with travel show

Thumbs up for Erin Simpson now reaching a global audience of 100 million with her travel show.

TV personality Erin Simpson is jumping for joy that a local travel show she hosted last year, is now reaching a global audience of 100 million viewers.

Simpson hosted Adventure All Stars, filmed in New Zealand for Australian company Charity TV, whose global mission is to make a difference in people's lives through the power of entertainment, adventure and philanthropy.

This month the company signed a deal into 20 countries across Outdoor Channel Asia; with the inclusion of India the platform will be seen by over 100 million households. It is currently available to watch on TVNZ OnDemand.

"I'm just proud that NZ charities and NZ tourism will be viewed by such incredible numbers," Simpson tells Spy.

"NZ is filled with talented people and businesses doing incredible things on a national scale. This is the platform they needed to take it to a global scale and it couldn't have come at a better time," she says.

Erin Simpson hosting her popular travel show.

Dozens of Kiwis, with a strong social conscience and a desire to raise funds and exposure for wonderful causes, filmed in the North and South Islands at some of our top tourist spots, raising money for local charities and making the most out of our great outdoors.

Simpson is most excited for the world to see an episode filmed in Northland.

"We boarded 'The Rock' for an overnight cruise around the Bay of Islands. We spent the night singing and fishing under the moonlight, then in the morning we woke to an incredible peaceful ocean, gleaming right back at us.

"We travelled closer to a bay where we snorkelled and then kayaked in. I remember doing a piece to camera at the top of one of the hills and the crew from Australia couldn't figure out which background to use as every single angle was different and equally impressive. I always remember them saying 'We don't get different options like this in Aussie, it's either sand for days or beach for miles'.

"I think the rest of the world will have a similar response," she says.

Simpson heaps praise on the unsuspecting cast members who will now be seen by more than 100 million viewers.

"It was very much a team environment and they are the type of people who will always put others before themselves, so I imagine they still won't feel it's about them, but it is the bonus they deserve."