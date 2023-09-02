Matt Johns and Lisa King. Photo / Supplied

Power couple, social entrepreneurs Lisa King and Matt Johns surprised their guests with a mystery wedding location on the day of their nuptials last weekend.

The couple, both 46, met four years ago when King, who founded social enterprise Eat My Lunch, was speaking at a conference in Hawaii. They now work together at the mega-successful sober beverage company AF drinks, another company King created in 2020.

Last summer, while holidaying in Europe, Johns proposed to King while they were atop a ferris wheel in Brussels at Christmas.

“Our guests came to Singapore, not knowing where the actual wedding was,” King tells Spy.

“On the morning of the wedding day, we took them by ferry to an island called Bintan, which is part of Indonesia and to the stunning luxury beach resort The Residence Bintan.”

Lisa King and Matt Johns. Photo / Supplied

Their 40 guests had enjoyed the sights and lights of Singapore for a few days in the build-up before the bride and groom took them to the elegant hidden oasis on the shores of the largest island in Indonesia’s Riau Archipelago, nestled amid nature’s splendour.

Their guests came from all over the world - New Zealand, Australia, Singapore, Germany and The Cayman Islands.

Among the business heavyweights were King and Johns’ fellow Spy 2023 Power Couple listers, Bridgette Jackson and Nick Scarlett of Equal Exes, Tim Norton of the 90 Seconds video-creating platform fame, and Harry Ferreira, chief executive and director of Vega Group.

“The highlight really was having 40 of our closest friends and family make such an effort to get to Singapore and then Bintan,” King tells Spy.

The bride looked stunning in a lace creation by Hera Couture and the groom dressed for the heat having his shorts and jacket made by Tailor Made Suits.

Their ceremony took place by the luxury resort’s picturesque poolside and the reception was next to the beach under trees and fairy lights with sweeping views across the South China Sea.

King’s children Ella, 16 and Toby, 14. gave hilarious and heartfelt speeches and Johns composed and recorded an original song for her, which he surprised her with at their reception.

“The whole wedding really reflected Matt and I as a couple - just lots of fun, laughter and genuine expression of our love for each other. It couldn’t have been more special and perfect,” says King.

As for their honeymoon, they were back home in New Zealand this week.

“We’re taking our honeymoon later, the joys of running your own business,” says King.

AF drinks has been expanding into the lucrative US market this year and the newlyweds hope to take their honeymoon in Japan early in the New Year.