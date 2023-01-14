Lisa King and Matt Johns. Photo / Supplied

Social entrepreneur Lisa King and celebrated fashion designer Caitlin Crisp have both had exciting proposals this summer.

It was a European engagement for King — the founder of Eat My Lunch and AF drinks — who holidayed with her boyfriend, strategic consultant Matt Johns, over the Christmas break. The pair met four years ago while speaking at a conference in Hawaii.

“He had no idea about Eat My Lunch or who I was. We socialised during the conference but I actually thought he was interested in my friend at the time, as he didn’t really talk to me. Later he told me he was too intimidated to speak to me directly,” King tells Spy.

King says she derailed Johns’ initial proposal plans. The pair had a day trip planned to Bruges from Brussels.

“Matt wanted to propose there as it’s one of the most beautiful cities in northern Europe. However, when we got there, it was raining, cold and after a few hours I had had enough and wanted to go back to Brussels. He tried to convince me to stay a little longer, but I was over it.”

Things got a lot more happily-ever-after back in Brussels when the couple hopped on the ferris wheel at a Christmas market.

“At the top of the ferris wheel, Matt got down on one knee and proposed with the ring he had made in New Zealand and had been carrying around with him all day,” she says.

“It was very romantic with all the Christmas lights and markets below us.”

The couple, both 45, are planning on tying the knot most probably overseas this year. Johns also works on King’s very successful sober drinks company AF, which has just launched in the US.

Andrew Vincent and Caitlin Crisp. Photo / Supplied

Former Project Runway NZ designer Crisp, 27, also has her sights set on the US this year with her new fiance, property development manager, Andrew Vincent, 29. The pair — who were glowing with a summer of engagement excitement at the Mumm Lounge at the ASB Tennis woman’s final last Sunday — became engaged while out on a sailing weekend late last year.

“After a beautiful afternoon and lunch at Man O’ War with friends we were back on the boat with everyone having a great time when Andrew pretended he left his card on the tab at the bar onshore,” says Crisp.

“As I jumped off the dinghy and started walking toward the restaurant, I turned around to Andrew proposing.”

The couple met on the water while out watching the America’s Cup sailing in 2021 so getting engaged on the water made perfect sense.

Crisp says they called their parents to announce the news then headed back to the boat to celebrate with their friends, who had taken in all the action with binoculars and greeted them with air horns, champagne and a party.

Later this year they will head to Denver to meet Vincent’s sister and then to the fashion capital New York, where Crisp will look for inspiration for her fashion label — and also her wedding dress.