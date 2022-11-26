Glenn Price and Cameron Brewer. Photo / Supplied

Former high-profile Auckland Councillor - Cameron Brewer - is back in politics and says the women in his life have helped put his campaigning spirit back on track.

Up against four talented women, this week Brewer had his work cut out to be selected as National’s candidate of Upper Harbour, the seat of former Deputy PM Paula Bennett.

Brewer was former Auckland mayor John Banks’ press secretary and has long-held ambitions to make his contribution to national politics in Wellington.

However, the 49-year-old has publicly retreated in recent years, living in Auckland’s northwest and running his PR consultancy.

Now he hopes to take back a former safe National seat after Bennett retired and Labour’s Vanushi Walters took it out, as her party had a victorious sweep across the country in the 2020 general election.

The private life of the former councillor for Ōrākei and Newmarket Business Association chief executive life has settled down 18 months after he separated from his wife, Kate, with whom he has two sons. He has a daughter from a previous marriage.

The new woman in Brewer’s life is Wellington-based senior adviser in the public sector, Glenn Price, and from all accounts, she has been a good influence on him with his political swag.

The two were seen together at international tenor Geoff Sewell’s 50th birthday in March. Since then, social media shows Brewer spending time in Wellington with her.

Brewer told Spy he and Price were working on her moving to Auckland full-time towards the end of 2023, which he says will give him enormous support.

“I’m just thrilled Glenn was prepared to take on a father of three, and yes, she’s been key to my getting back on my feet.”

Another woman in his life - his lifelong mentor, former Taupō deputy mayor Christine McElwee - who died suddenly in June, gave him the final push he needed.

“Christine was my aunt and when she died my political interest and ambition were reignited.”