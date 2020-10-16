Spy: All Black star has a new business on the cards

All Black star TJ Perenara and cousin Byron Pewhairangi-Farrow are in business. Photo: Instagram

All Black star and all round nice guy TJ Perenara has a snazzy new side business in a hobby he loves.

Perenara and his cousin Byron Pewhairangi-Farrow have gone into the sports card world with Pullup Cards.

Since they were young, the pair have always been close and as well as sharing a passion for rugby also have a passion for collecting cards.

As young kids they collected Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh cards. Their website says collecting the cards - combined with their mutual love of sport - brought them so much joy that

when they were introduced to the sporting card world as adults, it gave them an instant pull to their hobby again.

Their goal at Pullup Cards is to create a community where everyone can share their love of collecting. It can also prove a lucrative business. Contemporary sports cards of famous players can sell in the tens of thousands and vintage baseball cards in the millions.

In the uncertain times of the coronavirus pandemic, investments in commodities such as gold are more popular and the same can be said for collecting sports cards.

ESPN reported that over the past five years sports cards have attracted gargantuan sums from high-rolling investors. And, during a year that included the sharpest GDP quarterly contraction in US history, card sales have demolished records.

This week former All Black Israel Dagg popped into the boys' office in Wellington, during his roadie of NZ for SKY Sport. He went straight to paydirt - a box set of cards featuring basketball star Charles Barkley.

Current All Blacks have been sent box sets - Aaron Smith hosted a video showing off his NBA cards and playing a collectible competitive game with other rugby stars.

Watch this space, we reckon the boys are on to something and this business is a sure bet.