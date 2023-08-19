Actor Jarred Blakiston. Photo / Supplied

Former The Wilds and Shortland Street star Jarred Blakiston is passionate about starring in the upcoming Auckland Theatre Company’s production of psychological thriller Switzerland next month.

Blakiston will star as Edward alongside Kiwi acting veteran Sarah Peirse, of Heavenly Creatures fame, who plays the role of celebrated author Patricia Highsmith, most famous for writing the Tom Ripley series.

The play, written by Joanna Murray-Smith, which has been celebrated all around the world, pits the reclusive and objectionable crime writer against young publishing assistant Edward, who is sent to the Swiss Alps to persuade Highsmith to write one final Tom Ripley novel.

A movie version of the play is also in production and Dame Helen Mirren has signed on to play Highsmith.

Blakiston tells Spy his character will be one of the most coveted roles for actors in the world and he is excited to have the chance to encompass the role against the multi-talented Peirse next month at the ASB Waterfront Theatre.

“To work with a legend like Sarah is intimidating in any right, let alone when going head-to-head with her on stage. As Highsmith, she’s manipulative and intense, but also contemplative and vulnerable, so it’s incredibly easy to be drawn in as Edward.”

Before working on Switzerland, Blakiston had only seen adaptations of Highsmith’s work on-screen: The Talented Mr Ripley, Purple Noon and The Two Faces of January.

“The images of a young Jude Law, Matt Damon and Gwyneth Paltrow in Anthony Minghella’s film are timeless - the fashion, the setting, the faces!”

Sarah Peirse. Photo / Supplied

“I’ve since read The Talented Mr Ripley, and a biography of Highsmith by Richard Bradford.

“Tom Ripley is a fascinating anti-hero - he’s dangerous and destructive but his ability to morph and regenerate can be powerful. The way in which Highsmith’s work explores the moral ambiguities and complexities attached to humanity is incredibly compelling.”

In the game of cat and mouse, Blakiston says Edward is earnest and impressionable, and often easily rattled in the face of Highsmith’s blistering criticism and famously macabre imagination to scare him away.

“Edward is also ambitious, passionate and valiant, and holds steadfast to what he knows to be true.”

Starring as Daniel Potts in Shortland Street was 32-year-old Blakiston’s first role almost 20 years ago. Since then, he’s trained with The Actors’ Program, and worked mostly in screen roles and has spent the past year working in partnerships at TVNZ.

Performing in theatre is where he started as a child and he says it was really nice to come full circle two years ago when he was cast in Katie Wolfe’s The Haka Party Incident beginning a cycle with ATC.

“Theatre is a medium that demands a lot from actors, and that experience was challenging but so rewarding. So, it’s good to be continuing that with Switzerland, which is so different in style and tone. And I don’t think any young actor would pass up the chance to work with someone as esteemed as Sarah Peirse.”

Blakiston says the play grapples with a lot thematically such as life, death, art, sexuality, the moral compass, the role of the writer.

“I think audiences will have to be willing to engage with the conversation that Highsmith and Edward have together.”