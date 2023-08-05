A dreamy beach and the world’s best ice cream: Jarred Blakiston reveals his favourite Auckland spots

Actor Jarred Blakiston stars in Auckland Theatre Company’s production of ‘Switzerland’. Photo / Supplied

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, actor Jarred Blakiston takes us on a tour of his top places.

Favourite beach?

Home Bay Beach is a great spot for an early evening dip in the summer - it feels quaint and intimate.

Favourite brunch spot?

I’ve developed a fondness for spending a Saturday morning at Ozone in Grey Lynn eating their vege brekkie - it’s a delight! Fort Greene, Kind and Orphan’s Kitchen are also stellar. I love brunch - eating eggs and people-watching is the best!

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Cotto - and if the group is big enough, we could do it in one of their private rooms with the set menu. Great value for money, and the chance to try heaps of their delicious menu (the spinach and goat’s cheese dumplings are heaven). But I’m hanging out to try Ragtag in Westmere!

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Duck Island is the best icecream in the world, so I’d take them to their store on Ponsonby Rd for a single scoop or an icecream sandwich. So, so good!

Duck Island ice cream is one of many boutique brands thriving in New Zealand. Photo/ Supplied

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

If it’s not Saloon on K Rd for a boogie, then it’s Uber Eats on the couch.

Favourite place to get coffee?

I tend to frequent Postal Service, but I’m not immune to a cup from Florets or Daily Bread. Or the plunger, with some grind from Matakana Coffee Roasters.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

I’m not a huge fish and chips fan. Growing up, it was AJ’s in Mt Albert, now the site of the excellent Taco Loco. If I had to pick, I’d say Tipene’s - the food is good, it’s cheap, and the service is great!

Favourite trail for a hike?

Te Henga Walkway on a Sunday afternoon - restorative for the week ahead.

Favourite venue for a gig?

I recently saw Mallrat at Hollywood in Avondale. I’d only ever been there to watch films. It felt super intimate, and they open up the outdoor bar space at the back of the venue, so there’s a nice indoor-outdoor flow. I also enjoy being at Spark Arena - the atmosphere always feels so buzzy and energetic, and the anticipation for whoever is playing is always high.

The Hollywood Cinema in Avondale. Photo / Regan Schoultz.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

I find Crushes on K Rd to have a nicely curated, reasonably priced assortment of knick knacks on offer, and it’s easy to find something cool to chuck on. Otherwise - Pak’nSave!

Actor Jarred Blakiston stars in Auckland Theatre Company’s production of ‘Switzerland’, which opens on September 19.







