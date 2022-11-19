Bivacco is the latest offering by hospitality giant Savor Group. Photo / Supplied

When one door closes - another opens. This week the Viaduct’s former hottest property - HeadQuarters - reopened as Bivacco, the latest offering by hospitality giant Savor Group.

In February, hospitality legend Leo Molloy announced he would be closing HeadQuarters to focus on his Auckland mayoralty election campaign. He withdrew from the race in August after a poll had him dropping to third place.

Molloy told Spy he dined at the new Italian incarnation on Thursday and said the food and atmosphere were superb and he was sure it would change the complexion of the Viaduct.

“The Savor group is highly experienced and very successful in the food sector, and in this instance, they appear very well funded,” says Molloy.

Molloy says these are exciting times for good operators and said his own new contribution to the Viaduct renaissance would open early next year.

Bivacco has had a complete refit by Izzard Design including banquet seating for inside dining, a bar refit and its enviable outside space has been rejigged for keen diners or pop-in customers for an afternoon aperitivo.

Savor Group – which among its numerous establishments also has Amano and Ebisu at Britomart, Azabu Mission Bay and Non Solo Pizza in Parnell - has most recently rejigged Ostro on level 2 of the Seafarers Building into Non Solo Bar and Spanish tapas-style restaurant MoVida, in partnership with Melbourne star chef Frank Camorra.

Bivacco head chef in Ryan Moore. Photo / Supplied

Bivacco has its own star head chef in Ryan Moore, formerly of The Grove, who says the restaurant is offering uncomplicated Italian food conjuring the feel of the Mediterranean - but on the Waitemata.

Savor Group owner Lucien Law tells Spy he is thrilled to open the group’s first offering in the hood.

“Finally, the sun is out, and we have 300sq m of prime waterfront positioning. We are excited for everyone to come along and experience Bivacco.”

Spy checked it out - the design is slick and has the wow factor and the punters were back en masse and were thrilled the doors were open again on their favourite space and to try its new offerings.