Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Springsteen movie doesn’t live up to the album that inspired it

Chris Richards
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

Jeremy Allen White and Odessa Young in “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.” MUST CREDIT: 20th Century Studios Jeremy Allen White and Odessa Young in “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.” MUST CREDIT: 20th Century Studios

Jeremy Allen White and Odessa Young in “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.” MUST CREDIT: 20th Century Studios Jeremy Allen White and Odessa Young in “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.” MUST CREDIT: 20th Century Studios

In most biopics, when a rock star drops cold cash on a hot car, things tend to be looking up. Not for Bruce Springsteen.

In Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere – about the making of his fraught 1982 album, Nebraska – our hero splurges on a Camaro with an ink-black

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save