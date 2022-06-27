Former Split Enz keyboardist Eddy Rayner is joined by members of classic bands Crowded House and Coconut Rough as they prepare to tour the North Island as new supergroup Another Life. Photo / Supplied

As New Zealand looks ahead to some semblance of normality, the return of concert-going will be high on the list for many Kiwis planning to get back out there and enjoy life after Covid.

Just in time for spring, Kiwi musician and former Split Enz keyboardist Eddy Rayner's new New Zealand supergroup, Another Life, is taking nostalgic Kiwi hits and new tracks on tour this September.

Joined by Andrew McLennan and famed session-drummer, Patrick Kuhtze, the trio have previously been part of classic down-under bands such as Split Enz, Crowded House, Coconut Rough, Pop Mechanix, and The Swingers.

Taking to the road as Another Life to coincide with the release of their self-titled debut album, Rayner says, "We're having so much fun creating new music and reinterpreting some of the old hits we've been involved with throughout our career."

Eddy Rayner (centre) pictured with Split Enz band members in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1981. Photo / Getty Images

Picking up additional support from bassist Dan Antunovich and axeman Justin McLean, Rayner hopes the tour "will provide huge enjoyment for the band and audience. We've got several nights of great music in sweaty rock club venues to look forward to."

Fans across the North Island will be able to see the five-piece in Hamilton, Napier, Tauranga, Wellington and Auckland. For those in the South Island, a summer tour announcement is pending.

Another Life North Island Tour

Tickets are available via plus1.co.nz

HAMILTON, Nivara Lounge: Thursday, September 22

TAURANGA, Totara St: Friday, September 23

NAPIER, Cabana: Saturday, September 24

WELLINGTON, San Fran: Sunday, September 25

AUCKLAND, Tuning Fork: Friday, September 30