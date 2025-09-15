Soweto Gospel Choir will return to Aotearoa next year to perform four concerts. Photo / Supplied

The multi-Grammy and Emmy Award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir will return to Aotearoa next year to perform a new set of their revered South African freedom songs.

The just-announced four-date tour of New Zealand presented by Live Nation and Andrew Kay will begin in Hamilton on Saturday, March 19, 2026, when they perform at the Waikato Regional Theatre in Kirikiriroa Hamilton before heading to the Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland on Sunday, March 29.

They’ll then head to Pōneke Wellington for a show at the St James Theatre on Tuesday, March 31, before ending their Aotearoa tour in Ōtautahi Christchurch at the Christchurch Town Hall on Wednesday, April 1, 2026.

The new concert celebrates songs and anthems of Nelson Mandela’s Freedom Movement in South Africa and the Civil Rights Movement of Dr Martin Luther King’s America.

Opening with a rousing programme of South African freedom songs, the repertoire moves down through time to the US, with beautiful renditions of the protest music of the Civil Rights Movement and more contemporary classics, including tracks by Elvis Presley, Sam Cooke, Cynthia Erivo, Stevie Wonder and Aretha Franklin.