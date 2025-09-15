General public tickets for the Soweto Gospel Choir shows will be available to purchase on Friday, September 19.
A Westpac New Zealand Mastercard presale starts on Wednesday, September 17, at 10am, followed by a Live Nation Presale starting Thursday, September 18, at 10am.
Formed in 2002 to celebrate the unique and inspirational power of South African Gospel music, the Soweto Gospel Choir is dedicated to sharing the joy of faith through music with audiences around the world.
Soweto Gospel Choir Aotearoa 2026 Tour
Hamilton - Waikato Regional Theatre - March 28, 2026
Auckland - Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre - March 29, 2026
Wellington - St James Theatre - March 31, 2026
Christchurch - Christchurch Town Hall - April 1, 2026
Ticketing info
Westpac New Zealand Mastercard presale: Wednesday, September 17, at 10am
Live Nation presale: Thursday, September 18, at 10am
General onsale: Friday, September 19, at 11am
Tickets and tour information via livenation.co.nz