Sofia Vergara missed the Emmy Awards due to an allergic reaction, requiring a hospital visit. Photo / Instagram, @sofiavergara

Sofia Vergara had to miss the Emmy Awards on Sunday night after being rushed to hospital.

The 53-year-old actor was ready for her big night at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theatre, but she was struck down by an allergic reaction as she was about to get into the car so she headed to the emergency room instead of the red carpet.

Sofia took to Instagram to reveal why she was absent from the event and shared a picture of her swollen left eye, writing: “Didn’t make it to the Emmys but made it to the ER ... Sorry I had to cancel! Craziest eye [allergy] right before getting in the car!”

Another picture showed her lying on a hospital bed and she also shared a video showing her rinsing her eye out in a drinking water fountain.