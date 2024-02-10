Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello reach divorce agreement

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello have reached an agreement to finalise their divorce, seven months after their split.

The Modern Family actress and the True Blood actor announced the breakdown of their seven-year marriage in July and have now taken the final steps to dissolve their union.

According to a filing obtained by People, the divorce is proceeding as an uncontested action, which means that both parties appeared and “entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage ... which is being or has been submitted to the court”.

According to the documents, Joe, 47, also asked the court to terminate spousal support for both parties. They have agreed that attorney fees will be outlined in the proposed judgment. Sofia and Joe announced their divorce via a joint statement.

The 51-year-old actress and Joe insisted that they “love and care for one another very much” in spite of their break-up.

The former couple said at the time: “We have made the difficult decision to divorce.

”As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

A source subsequently revealed that the Hollywood duo had been “growing apart for some time”.

Sofia and Joe tried to resolve their differences, but they ultimately decided that they needed to call time on their romance.

The insider told People in July: “They have been growing apart for some time now and tried to resolve things, but they are focused on different areas of their lives.”