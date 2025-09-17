Snoop Dogg’s sole New Zealand concert has officially been put down, just three days out from the event.
The show, which would have seen the California rapper performing his greatest hits alongside a DJ set from his turntable alter-ego “DJ Snoopadelic”, was originally announced on August 28.
Tauranga man PatoAlvarez, who earlier this month was named as the promoter and festival owner found guilty of sex crimes, had been promoting the Snoop Dogg concert while defending his name suppression bid through the company NZ Touring & Events Ltd.
4ward Entertainment, another promoter behind the cancelled show, took to Instagram today to reveal the highly-anticipated performance had been canned.
“Due to circumstances beyond our control, Snoop Dogg will no longer be performing in Auckland this weekend,” the company wrote.
With the one-off concert announced mere weeks ago, the music mogul had planned to descend on Manukau’s Due Drop Events Centre this Saturday, bringing a “two-in-one experience” dubbed Snoop Dogg vs DJ Snoopadelic to New Zealand for the first time.
New Zealand rapper Savage and up-and-coming star Revus also formed part of the R18 event’s line-up as opening acts.
4ward Entertainment has been approached for comment.
Alvarez, who was also behind the Juicy Fest, Bay Dreams and One Love festivals, was recently revealed as the leading entertainment figure accused of sexually assaulting several women.
He faced 25 sexual assault and drug-related offending charges in the High Court at Rotorua in 2023 and was ultimately found guilty of two sex charges.
Alvarez was sentenced to 12 months’ home detention on November 10, 2023, which he completed last year.
His interim name suppression lapsed at the time of sentencing, launching a two-year legal fight all the way to the Supreme Court where he argued for permanent name suppression.
The Supreme Court judgment dismissed his appeal of the High Court and Court of Appeal decisions, saying the court did not believe Alvarez would suffer undue hardship if publicly named.
