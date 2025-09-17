“We apologise to all fans who were looking forward to the show on Saturday, September 20. We understand the disappointment and inconvenience caused.

“Our goal was to deliver a first-class, New Zealand-first show and we are saddened this is no longer possible.”

4ward Entertainment said anyone who purchased a ticket will be automatically refunded by Eventfinda, although the money will take between two and five days to process.

With the one-off concert announced mere weeks ago, the music mogul had planned to descend on Manukau’s Due Drop Events Centre this Saturday, bringing a “two-in-one experience” dubbed Snoop Dogg vs DJ Snoopadelic to New Zealand for the first time.

New Zealand rapper Savage and up-and-coming star Revus also formed part of the R18 event’s line-up as opening acts.

4ward Entertainment has been approached for comment.

Alvarez, who was also behind the Juicy Fest, Bay Dreams and One Love festivals, was recently revealed as the leading entertainment figure accused of sexually assaulting several women.

He faced 25 sexual assault and drug-related offending charges in the High Court at Rotorua in 2023 and was ultimately found guilty of two sex charges.

Alvarez was sentenced to 12 months’ home detention on November 10, 2023, which he completed last year.

His interim name suppression lapsed at the time of sentencing, launching a two-year legal fight all the way to the Supreme Court where he argued for permanent name suppression.

The Supreme Court judgment dismissed his appeal of the High Court and Court of Appeal decisions, saying the court did not believe Alvarez would suffer undue hardship if publicly named.

