Pato Alvarez loses final bid for name suppression after sex crime convictions

Kelly Makiha
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
8 mins to read

Festival promoter Pato Alvarez can now be named as the leading entertainment figure convicted of sex crimes. Photo / Andrew Warner

The leading entertainment figure found guilty of sex crimes can now be named as Tauranga music promoter and former festival owner Pato Alvarez.

After three years of secrecy, his victim has told the Rotorua Daily Post she feels “a sense of relief”.

Alvarez, whose full name is Patricio Andres

