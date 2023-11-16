Snoop Dogg has shocked fans with his most recent claim. Photo / Getty Images

Snoop Dogg has left fans gobsmacked after claiming he’s giving up “smoke”.

The legendary rapper and well-known cannabis enthusiast has claimed he’s changed his ways, and his fans aren’t sure what to think.

He wrote on his social media accounts: “After much consideration and conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time.”

The solemn-sounding statement, along with the muted black and white photo and Snoop’s official signature, left some wondering whether he was playing an elaborate prank.

The rapper did not respond to requests for comment from The Hollywood Reporter.

One fan wrote online: “I’m waiting for the plot twist”, while another guessed: “Two days from now he’s going to say his account got hacked.”

Another wondered if by “smoke” he meant “smoking briskets”.

The way the statement is worded might not mean he is giving up cannabis, since edibles are a popular option in the US.

Legendary US rapper Snoop Dogg landing in Christchurch last year. Photo / George Heard

The 50-year-old rapper is an outspoken advocate for marijuana, and famously smoked a joint on the red carpet at the MTV Movie Music Awards in 2021.

He’s part of several business ventures involving edibles, and has once claimed he smoked 81 joints a day and has someone to roll them for him.

Earlier this year, Snoop claimed he’s smoking less since having grandchildren.

“Being a grandfather has changed me in multiple ways,” he told the Daily Mail.

“The main way is being concerned with how I live, how I move, the kind of people I’m associated with, because I want to see my grandkids grow old. The only way I can do that is to take precautionary steps as far as how I move, who I hang out with, where I go out, my intake, what am I intaking.

“Am I doing extra-curricular or am I just doing what I’m supposed to be doing?”

Recent research shows marijuana use may be more damaging than previously thought, with two studies suggesting long-term use can affect cognitive skills in a “sizeable and significant” way.