Thousands of fans flocked to Snoop Dogg’s Melbourne concert – including two very famous celebrities, who were pictured hanging out with him backstage. Photo / Instagram

Snoop Dogg has held an unexpected celebrity gathering backstage at his Melbourne show, featuring a British megastar and one of our most famous actors.

The rapper, 51, posted a picture on Instagram alongside Ed Sheeran – who’s currently touring Down Under – and Russell Crowe, taken at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday night.

He captioned it with a cheeky reference to Crowe’s blockbuster 2000 film Gladiator, writing: “R u not entertained??”

Two bottles of spirits could be seen on the table in the picture, along with a number of what appeared to be burned rolled cigarettes.

Snoop also re-shared two videos of the backstage hangout to his Instagram Stories, with the new Death Row Records owner jokingly “welcoming” Sheeran to his label.

In one of the clips, he can be seen wrapping a chunky Death Row gold chain around the Bad Habits singer’s neck, telling him: “We want to see all your videos, all your dressing rooms, all your drinks, smoking all your weed – come to Death Row.”

Sheeran then replied: “Well, I’m in your dressing room, drinking all your drinks.”

In the other Story posted to the social media platform by one of the rappers crew members, Crowe was also given a gift by Snoop, who joked that the label was “waiting” on the 58-year-old actor.

“Come on, we’re waiting on you, Death Row need that, we need that look.”

Snoop Dogg gifted Russell Crowe a gold chain. Photo / Instagram

The chunky jewellery is from the label’s own line, and retails for NZ$10,423.

Snoop’s seven-show Australian tour will next head to Brisbane and Adelaide before he performs at Auckland’s Trusts Arena on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, Sheeran’s run of shows Downunder – which kicked off in Wellington on February 2 – will conclude in Perth on Sunday.