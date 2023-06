Our bands in Gisborne got spooky, but we also saw some rock faces, some guitar solo faces, and some full-on funky stank faces! This series has been made with the support of NZ On Air.

What is the scariest face you can pull??

Our bands in Gisborne got spooky, but we also saw some rock faces, some guitar solo

faces, and some full-on funky stank faces!

Our pal Riiki Reid got the inside scoop on all the incredible acts that Tairāwhiti had to offer.

So check it all out in this week’s On The Road episode from the East Coast regional heats!

This series has been made with the support of NZ On Air.