Six60 Eden Park concert: The new Kings of Eden Park

Six60 had the fans on their feet right from the start of last night's historic sell-out gig at Eden Park last night. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Chart-toppers Six60 have written a new chapter in their rich history - becoming the first Kiwi band to headline a gig at world-famous sporting ground Eden Park.

A sell-out crowd of about 50,000 were in attendance for the historic night; a gig that followed a successful consent bid with Auckland Council to be able to host music events there.

Before taking to the stage at Eden Park last night, as well as having a series of chart-topping singles and albums, Six60 was the first Kiwi band to sell-out Auckland's other iconic venue Western Springs - which they have now done twice.

The crowd rose to their feet as the band took to the stage just after 8.30pm.

They started with their huge hit, Don't Forget Your Roots, with lead singer Matiu Walters telling the crowd: "What's up New Zealand? We are finally here. We did it New Zealand. We are the first band to play Eden Park."

And in an Anzac Day eve tribute, the New Zealand Defence Force band joined Six60 on stage as they performed White Lines.

Concert-goers included Aaron Parker, who told the Herald: "Happy this is the only place in the world we can do this."

The view from the Eden Park rooftop as 50,000 fans soak up all the finest hits from chart-toppers Six60. Photo / Getty Images

Another excited fan, local man Kash, said: "It's great Eden Park are now having concerts. We just live locally for us so it's easy. This is the third time we've seen them. So yeah big fans."

And it wasn't just the tens of thousands of fans inside Eden Park - one of the biggest music crowds globally since the Covid-19 pandemic - who soaked up all the entertainment.

Manager of the Claire Inn, Joe Male, summed up the mood of local hotelliers, saying: "Long time coming. It's been a tough 12 months . . . very happy about it [having concerts] at Eden Park. Keen 'em coming."

The gig was also livestreamed to an estimated potential audience of 10.5 million around the Pacific.

A jubiliant Eden Park chief executive officer Nick Sautner, said after the gig: "Eden Park's first concert marks the beginning of a new era for New Zealand's national stadium as a truly multi-use venue for the entire community to enjoy.

"This event has been a massive collaborative effort between Eden Park, Six60 and their promoters, Auckland Council and most importantly our community. We wouldn't be there without their support and we're endlessly grateful."

In the hours leading up to the show, the various hospitality venues at nearby Kingsland had done a roaring trade as fans packed bars to soak up the pre-gig atmosphere.

Before Six60 showcasing the highlights of their brilliant career to date, fellow Kiwi acts Maimoa, JessB, Troy Kingi & The Clutch, Sir Dave Dobbyn and Drax Project took to the stage.

Six60 lead singer Matiu Walters and his band-mates were on song as they made history at Eden Park last night. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Last night's concert follows a successful bid from the Eden Park Trust Board to be able to host gigs at the venue.

Previously a minority of residents had formally opposed them.

But early this year the trust board successfully gained consent for up to six concerts in any 12-month period.

The concerts can take place on weekdays, Saturdays, Sundays preceding a public holiday and public holidays, subject to restrictions on frequency, duration and timing.

A large number of submissions were received on the application to Auckland Council with 2966 in support, and 180 in opposition.

The Eden Park show crowns a recent series of gigs for Six60 which attracted about 130,000 to six other shows over summer.

Had the Eden Park gig not got the green light, there was a very real chance Auckland may have missed out completely.

"We don't really do Plan Bs," Walters told the Herald last month. "There were no other plans."

Last night wasn't Walters' first time hitting the field. He performed the national anthem at the All Blacks/Wallabies clash last October and won a First XV rugby championship there when he was at school.