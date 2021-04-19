Historic Six60 Eden Park concert will be broadcast live to Pacific Islands

Six60 is seen here on the corner of Dominion Rd and Walters Rd, Mt Eden, in front of the large-scale mural by artist Glenn Jones. Photo / Andrew Cornaga

When Six60 play the first ever concert at iconic Eden park this Saturday

it will be to the largest crowd of their tour so far.

Some, however, are unable to be in Aotearoa for the show, so Six60 together with Pasifika TV,- will be broadcasting the entire concert to eleven pacific islands live that evening.

Pacific Cooperation Broadcasting Limited is partnering with Six60 to broadcast the history-making concert from Eden Park live to the Pacific on Saturday April 24, from 8.30pm-10.30pm via its Pasifika TV service.

"Te Moana nui o kiwa is what bonds Aotearoa and the Pacific, so it is quite fitting that this historic occasion for Six60 at Eden Park, is also met with an historic first for broadcasting a concert live from Tamaki Makaurau into the Pacific," says, Natasha Meleisea, PCBL Chief Executive Officer.

"Six60 have been great to work with and their embedded values of culture, language and whanau resonate well with Pasifika. Their hit single Don't forget your roots epitomises who they are as a group, and when they rereleased that hit in te reo, it further demonstrated a deep-rooted connection to their cultural identity. Six60's kind gesture to share their concert with more than 10.5 million people across 11 pacific islands - makes them natural ambassadors of music for Aotearoa." she adds.

Six60 Saturdays live from Eden Park will be screened in the Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Tonga and Vanuatu.

In response, Six60 have released a statement expressing how humbled they are to have their concert broadcast to the islands.

"It's an amazing feeling to share the Eden Park show with Aotearoa's extended community throughout the Pacific Islands. For a lot of people it's been too long since they've seen their loved ones and we wanted to open our hearts to those families and broadcast our concert so that family members can enjoy the experience together."

Also, in another big first for the band, fans outside of New Zealand and the Pacific Islands can also stream the concert live from Eden Park using the new innovative Veep Video on demand service. It will be the first video on demand international stadium concert since the start of the pandemic. All tickets purchased for the broadcast include 7 days On Demand viewing access.

For those with tickets the stage times for Saturday's historic concert have just been announced. Gates at Eden Park will open at 4pm and the following times are set for each artist:

4.30PM - Maimoa

4.55PM - JessB

5.35PM - Troy Kingi and The Clutch

6.20PM - Sir Dave Dobbyn

7.20PM - Drax Project

8.30PM - Six60

Fans heading to the even should have no trouble working out if they are in the right spot with a large scale mural by artist Glenn Jones marking the way. The mural, at the corner of Dominion and Walters Rds in Mount Eden was commissioned especially for the event and points fans colourfully in the right direction.

Want to win tickets? Jono & Ben are going to sit on it

The Hits presenters Jono and Ben will try to sit on all 50,000 seats at Eden Park to unlock 50 free tickets to Saturday's Six60 concert to give to listeners. Photo / Supplied

During an on-air interview with Six60 bassist Chris Mac last week, The Hits breakfast host Jono, asked Chris for some tickets to giveaway to their show. Seeking any opportunity Jono went big and asked for 50 tickets.

Chris went away and had a chat with the rest of band and came back 24 hours later with an idea. Six60 would give Jono and Ben the 50 free tickets to their show but there was a catch - they will hide the tickets under one of the 50,000 seats at Eden Park and the only way Jono and Ben can unlock the tickets is by sitting in the right seat.

The comedy duo have committed to the challenge and will be taking on the 50,000 seat stadium

tomorrow. They will then give the tickets away as 25 double passes to listeners of their radio show on The Hits.