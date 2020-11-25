Six60 challenge former Prime Minister Helen Clark over battle to play Eden Park

Six60 lead singer Matiu Walters at Eden Park. Photo / Michael Craig

Six60 have called for former Prime Minister and Arts Minister Helen Clark to support their bid to play Eden Park.

The band, who made history as the first local band to sell out Western Springs are eyeing being able to play a show at Eden Park, but are subject to staunch opposition from local residents - including Clark.

Clark has been vocal about not being in favour of concerts at the stadium, and told a planning hearing for the gigs in November that concerts would "represent a home invasion of noise".

"She has done so much for the arts, and in my opinion, if I could say this to her - if she's listening - is that you're the reason we're here and as a New Zealand band even able to play Eden Park. So it makes no sense that now you'd go against everything you stood up for," Matiu Walters told Newstalk ZB breakfast host Mike Hosking.

Six60 are eyeing the chance to play Eden Park after selling out Western Springs multiple times. Photo / Supplied

The band's bassist Chris Mac added: "I've got a lot of respect for Helen Clark, I think we all do. But I do wonder if she's proud of the success in the New Zealand music industry that she helped create. I wonder if she's proud of us and our success, and why she would want to get in the way of helping us succeed more."

Newstalk ZB has approached Clark for comment.

Walters confirmed to the Herald in an October interview that after playing to two sold-out audiences at Western Springs, they had then hoped to play at Eden Park, but have been held back by red tape they would have to get through to be able to perform at the venue.

No concert has been hosted at the ground in its 120-year history.

Under Auckland Council's Unitary Plan, Eden Park is allowed to host six music events a year, contingent on the venue and respective promoters gaining resource consent.

The process is so costly that to date Eden Park hasn't lodged an application; any bids are set to be hotly contested by the Eden Park Neighbours' Association (EPNA). The group opposes additional night time and noisy events at the ground dubbed New Zealand's "National Stadium".