Sir Rod Stewart, 77, fills potholes near his Essex home. Video / @sirrodstewart

Sir Rod Stewart has added a new job title to his resume.

Donning a high-vis vest and a shovel, the 77-year-old singer took to Instagram over the weekend to show himself filling potholes near his home, saying "no one can be bothered to do it".

The Do Ya Think I'm Sexy singer, who recruited a team of friends to help him repair the damaged road, said in the Instagram video that he has experienced several incidents due to the potholes, exclaiming, "My Ferrari can't go through here at all."

The rocker who was fed up with the lack of road maintenance told fans, "This is the state of the road near where I live in Harlow and it's been like this for ages.

The star took to Instagram to show fans he meant business. Photo / Instagram

"People are smashing their cars up. The other day, there was an ambulance with a bust tyre. My Ferrari can't go through here at all!"

He then told fans, "So me and the boys thought we would come and do it ourselves. We are filling holes while millions and millions of pounds have been spent on the M11."

The British rock singer who captioned the post, "Working for a living, filling holes is good for the soul!" received plenty of support from fans. One said, "Legend Rod! That road is a nightmare!!! Appreciate it." While another commented, "And not a hair out of place".

However there was the odd cautious comment reminding him to be careful, one fan said, "Don't hurt yourself I got tickets to see you in June."

Wearing a high-vis vest and a black tracksuit, the singer shovelled dirt into the potholes. Photo / Instagram

New Zealand fans however will have to wait a little longer before seeing the star again as he recently cancelled his Aotearoa tour following ongoing travel restrictions and the increased Covid cases as Omicron surges through the country.

He was scheduled to play three shows, two in Hawk's Bay and one in Dunedin.

Stewart said in a statement: "My dear friends, once again I feel we've all been cheated by this evil disease, so it is with great regret that I announce my shows for 2022 have had to be cancelled.

"My thoughts are with all your families at this difficult time as we come out of the joyous and hopefully safe holiday season and I look forward to returning to New Zealand as soon as the health situation permits.

"I'm absolutely gutted with disappointment and when I do eventually get there we'll have the party to end all parties. Guaranteed!"