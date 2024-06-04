Sir John Kirwan welcomes grandson - Spy

Sir John Kirwan has become a grandfather with the birth of his daughter Francesca's son Carlo. Photo / Dean Purcell

Sir John Kirwan’s daughter Francesca has announced on Instagram that she and her husband Luca Ortali have had their first child, a boy, making JK a grandfather for the first time.

“Carlo John Ortali, CJ for his mates, born 19 May 2024,” Francesca wrote on Instagram. ”The most intense and beautiful journey of our lives.

“Thank you for choosing me to be your mamma.”

The new mum then repeated the post in Italian.

Her father, legendary All Black and mental health campaigner Sir John, shared his own post on Instagram with a picture of a bichon frise named Fui looking at CJ, with the caption: “Fui been promoted from head of security to head of baby sitting, CJ in safe paws.”

Carlo’s middle name and initialling of CJ are sure to be a nod to his famous grandfather.

Francesca and Sir John run Italian wine business JK14, which offers a selection of wines produced mostly by their wine-making friends in Veneto, northeast Italy. JK14 often partners with New Zealand businesses to celebrate the best in Italian food and wine.

In the late 1980s, Sir John played professional rugby in Treviso, Veneto, where he met his wife, Fiorella. Francesca spent more than 10 years growing up in Italy with her brothers Niko and Luca.

In June last year, Francesca and Luca, a product development manager, had a stunning wedding in Treviso followed by a honeymoon in the Greek Islands.

The pair have dated for more than 10 years, living in both Italy and New Zealand, and got engaged on Christmas morning in 2020.

Francesca and dad Sir John Kirwan.

Baby Carlo has generations of sporting greatness to look up to.

His great-grandfather Jack Kirwan played rugby league for the Kiwis, Sir John was an All Blacks great, and Fiorella played professional volleyball in Italy, as did Francesca.

His uncle Niko is an international footballer playing in Italy, while uncle Luca excelled in rowing and was named earlier this year as a cyclor for Luna Rossa in the upcoming America’s Cup in Barcelona in August.