- Sir Dave Dobbyn will perform at Auckland Town Hall on June 4.
- Dobbyn, diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2022, continues to inspire with his powerful performances.
- Tickets go on sale May 5, with a pre-sale for My Live Nation members starting May 2.
One of New Zealand’s most treasured musical acts, Sir Dave Dobbyn, will perform at Auckland Town Hall, the first time he has hit the stage there solo.
The 68-year-old has previously performed at the prestigious venue with his band Th’ Dudes, but has never showcased his own set. That will change on June 4, when he and his touring band look to cover songs from his 45-year recording career.
Announced as part of the Auckland Winter Concert Series lineup, Dobbyn and his band will perform everything from his celebrated anthems to “an extraordinary catalogue of deeper cuts”.
The Welcome Home singer, who went public with his Parkinson’s disease diagnosis in 2022, previously said it was “business as usual” and has continued to inspire audiences with his powerful voice and incredible stage presence.