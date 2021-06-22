Singer Chris Brown accused of hitting woman in Los Angeles

Chris Brown allegedly hit a woman at his home in Los Angeles. Photo / Getty Images

Chris Brown is being investigated by police for allegedly slapping a woman.

The Run It singer has been accused of lashing out at the unnamed female at his Los Angeles home over the weekend.

Sources told RadarOnline.com that the woman called police from the property in the San Fernando Valley and told officers Chris had smacked the back of her head and caused her weave to fall off.

Police took a battery report, which named the 32-year-old singer as a suspect.

Insiders said the woman had no visible injuries but her weave was "dislodged".

The Loyal singer has yet to comment on the allegations.

The allegation comes just over two months after the Yo singer was visited by police over a house party.

Officers "responded to a loud noise call" in the early hours of May 6 while Brown was celebrating his birthday and shut down the bash after getting full co-operation from those in attendance.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not state how many guests were in attendance at the gathering, however, they estimated that there were between 300 and 500 cars parked nearby.

And in April, Brown was sued by his former housekeeper, Patricia Avila, who claimed the singer's dog attacked her sister, Maria, when they were cleaning his home on 12 December last year.

According to the lawsuit, Maria - who was bitten around her eye and her leg and had "several inches" of skin missing from her arm - needed two surgeries and spent several days in hospital, while Avila "suffered severe emotional distress" including post traumatic stress disorder, severe anxiety, depression, and panic attacks.

The housekeeper is "reluctant to leave her home and cannot stop re-living the pain that she experienced as she watched her sister suffer through that horrendous attack that day", and as a result is seeking unspecified financial damages, citing loss of wages due to being unable to work, medical bills, emotional distress, and pain and suffering.

Where to get help

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours of friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people.

• Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you.

• Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay

Where to go for help or more information:

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 refuge or 0800 733 843 www.womensrefuge.org.nz

• Shine, free national helpline 9am- 11pm every day - 0508 744 633 www.2shine.org.nz

• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450 www.areyouok.org.nz

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and middle eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584

• Ministry of Justice: www.justice.govt.nz/family-justice/domestic-violence

• National Network of Stopping Violence: www.nnsvs.org.nz

• White Ribbon: Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women, focusing this year on sexual violence and the issue of consent. www.whiteribbon.org.nz

How to hide your visit

If you are reading this information on the Herald website and you're worried that someone using the same computer will find out what you've been looking at, you can follow the steps at the link here to hide your visit. Each of the websites above also have a section that outlines this process.