Warning: This article includes references to suicide.

It was announced this morning that Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor sadly passed away, prompting fans to reshare a heartbreaking video she posted on her social media accounts weeks before her death.

The short video – which is believed to be the last video the 56-year-old shared – shows an emotional O’Connor as she talks about the toll her teenage son’s death took on her.

Posted on July 9, the singer could be seen talking to fans from inside her apartment discussing the heartbreaking physical and mental effects she has experienced since her 17-year-old son Shane took his own life in January 2022.

Last year, two days after going missing, the teen was found - with O’Connor telling her fans on social media that he had “decided to end his earthly struggle”.

She tweeted: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

A year and a half later, the mother of four took to social media to prove to fans who were questioning the authenticity of her social media account that it was in fact her behind the Twitter account.

A video posted to Twitter may be the last sighting of Sinead O'Connor for her fans before her tragic death at 56. Photo / Twitter

Explaining that she was filming the short clip in HD, things then took a heartbreaking turn as she told fans, “I look like s*** either way, which is why I didn’t want to make a video.

“But you know the way your kid unfortunately passing away - it isn’t good for one’s body, or soul to be fair,” she said seemingly tearing up before adding, “But anyway look let’s not dwell on that.”

The late star went on to show her fans her apartment and a vibrant bouquet of sunflowers, saying, “Here’s my nice flat ... there’s a bunch of flowers my friend gave me today.

“That’s all I can show you because the place is a s*******.”

In the short video, O’Connor also showed fans her guitar telling them she has previously used it to help her write “some tunes”.

Daily Mail has reported the heartbreaking tweet was the last ever post made by the late singer Sinead O'Connor. Photo / Twitter

One week after the heartbreaking video was posted, O’Connor made her last ever post to her Twitter account sharing a photo of her and her late son captioning the post, with a hashtag which said “Lost my 17 year old son to suicide in 2022″ before she went on to explain she has been “living as undead night creature since”.

Expressing his love for her son, she said “We were one soul in two halves,” and confessed he was “the only person who ever loved me unconditionally”.

O’Connor’s death was confirmed by the Irish Times this morning (NZT) with her family releasing a statement shortly after.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,” the family said in a statement.

