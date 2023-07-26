Singer Sinead O’Connor dies, aged 56

Sinead O'Connor, pictured in 1991, says that the success of Nothing Compares 2U was actually bad for her career as it turned to her into a 'pop star'. Photo / Getty Images, File

Irish singer Sinead O’Connor has died at the age of 56.

Early reports have not indicated a cause of death.

The Irish Times is reporting her passing this morning.

The Dublin-born performer released 10 studio albums, while her song Nothing Compares 2 U was named the number one world single in 1990 by the Billboard Music Awards.

She was last seen at a public appearance when she was presented with the inaugural award for Classic Irish Album at the RTÉ Choice Music Awards earlier this year.

The singer received a standing ovation as she dedicated the award, for I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got, to “each and every member of Ireland’s refugee community”.

Rest in Peace Sinead O’Connor very sad to hear the news ☘️🇮🇪 True Irish Icon of our Generation! We only just met her this year and she was in good spirits, a very welcoming person with a big heart ❤️ — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) July 26, 2023

O’Connor’s 17-year-old son, Shane, was found dead in Ireland in January after she notified authorities that he had gone missing.

Police said the missing person case was closed after a body was found in the eastern coastal town of Bray, about 20km south of Dublin.

O’Connor posted on Twitter that her son, “the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby, I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

O’Connor is survived by her children Jake and Roison.