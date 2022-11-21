Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: November 22: Rent a fish

Ana Samways
By
2 mins to read
A Belgium hotel offers this service for lonely guests.

A Belgium hotel offers this service for lonely guests.

Studying the obvious

Psychologists from Berlin and Hamburg, Germany, have found that people with psychopathic and sadistic traits are more likely to have an interest in fire. The team wanted to investigate the relationship between

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment