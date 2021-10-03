Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: October 4: Banksy in town?

3 minutes to read
This is a billboard which has popped up on Takapuna Beach. Spotted by Marilyn.

This is a billboard which has popped up on Takapuna Beach. Spotted by Marilyn.

NZ Herald

Bad ideas in broadcasting

Mercifully cancelled after the pilot with seven episodes remaining unaired, Heil Honey I'm Home was a parody of the sitcom format and a send-up of the 50s, 60s and 70s —