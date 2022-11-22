Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: November 23: Cow photobomb

Ana Samways
By
2 mins to read
A bothering bovine has a laugh over a stuck horse. Photo / Supplied

A bothering bovine has a laugh over a stuck horse. Photo / Supplied

Those were the days

1. “Primary schoolkids have iPhones. Man, when I was their age I used to spread PVA glue on my hands, wait for it to dry and peel it off.”

2. “If

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment