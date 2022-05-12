Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: May 13: Snail mail?

3 minutes to read
I'm sure I'm not the first person to think this of the new NZ Post logo.

I'm sure I'm not the first person to think this of the new NZ Post logo.

Ana Samways
By
Ana Samways

Sideswipe - ana.samways@nzherald.co.nz

One-in-a-million connection

A reader writes: "I was staying with family down in Cornwall. Cadgwith to be exact. Every day I would walk for miles along the cliffs and countryside beside the coast. On