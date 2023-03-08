Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: March 9: Merge like velcro

Ana Samways
By
2 mins to read
Telling it like it is.

Telling it like it is.

Photo / Supplied
Photo / Supplied

A reader writes: “This ‘innovative’ additional sign before the digital ‘Merge like a zip’ road sign appeared this week on the Taradale on-ramp for the Napier–Hastings Expressway in Hawke’s Bay. The expressway has been jammed

Latest from Entertainment