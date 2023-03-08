Telling it like it is.

A reader writes: “This ‘innovative’ additional sign before the digital ‘Merge like a zip’ road sign appeared this week on the Taradale on-ramp for the Napier–Hastings Expressway in Hawke’s Bay. The expressway has been jammed in both directions because of bridges and road closures as a result of Cyclone Gabrielle. For some reason, locals are not ‘merge savvy’ here, hence the signage!”

Time to ditch Facebook?

A woman named Jessica Burgess and her daughter will stand trial in Nebraska after being accused of performing an illegal abortion - with a key piece of evidence provided by Meta, the parent company of Facebook. Prosecutors said Burgess helped her daughter find and take pills that would induce an abortion.

Why drug test?

A reader shares this story on Reddit. “A manufacturing company which uses some pretty dangerous equipment and machines started to have some safety issues, so they decided to start doing random drug tests ... 60 per cent failed, including the best friend of the owner. This same person was responsible for several of the safety issues mentioned above and was directly responsible for two people being injured while on the job due to negligence on his part. So, what did HR do? Nothing. The owner was one of the people that failed.”

No war

With a side order of M.A.S.H.

Without thinking

Many years ago, Julie Pearce of Matamata blocked the sink by emptying the teapot down it. “After trying many things, boiling water and baking soda and vinegar etc and ending up with a sink full of water that was going nowhere I decided to undo the S bend. I know what you are thinking, no I fetched a bucket and put it under the S bend and unscrewed it and the contents of the sink went into the bucket. I then stood up and emptied the bucket straight into the sink.”