Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: March 7: Shop of vices

Ana Samways
By
2 mins to read
Little shop of horrors.

Little shop of horrors.

Little shop of horrors.
Little shop of horrors.

The great fattening

The Bodi tribe of southern Ethiopia holds a yearly festival in which the man with the biggest belly is honoured and celebrated. To prepare for this big event, the men go on

Latest from Entertainment