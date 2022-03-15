Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: March 16: N95 mask tote

2 minutes to read
Ana Samways
By
Ana Samways

Infections before antibiotics

In 1928, microbiologist Alexander Fleming noticed that "mould juice" tended to kill off staphylococcal bacteria. That was the discovery of penicillin, but it was only the beginning of the research

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.