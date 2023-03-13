A real PSA from 1940s NZ Road Transport.

Photo / Supplied

Fired in space

Satirical news outlet The Onion reports that SpaceX Crew member Chris Jeffries realised he had been fired after being locked out of the Dragon capsule. “While no one has explicitly told me that my job has been eliminated, judging by the fact that I have no space shuttle access, everyone is ignoring me, and I’m floating endlessly in space, I think I can put two and two together. I could think of one million better ways to fire someone instead of locking them outside of the shuttle, cutting their tether, and then not responding to any of their SOSs. But hey that’s Elon in a nutshell!”

Spicy habit of a lifetime

If courage had a smell.

“For 60 years I have been using Old Spice products,” writes Robert. “The first was purchased in Suva, Fiji, on a flight to Lauthala Bay in a Sunderland seaplane when in the RNZAF because it was not available in NZ in the early 1960s. For some reason, the stick deodorant is now not available in NZ so I have had to buy it from Australia. On the container it used to read: IF YOUR GRANDFATHER HADN’T WORN THIS YOU WOULDN’T EXIST. But no longer, it now has, DANGER ZONE, followed by: For the man who laughs in the face of danger, whistles at trouble and takes no heed of adversity. With the Old Spice DANGER ZONE mens deodorant you smell like the courage of a test pilot flying a jet full of bombs. It is such a pity I am now over 80.”

Smart takes in sitcoms

With the analogy of men as red wine and women as white wine, David from Schitt’s Creek gives the mainstream viewing public his take on sexuality and gender fluidity. He says: “I do drink red wine. But I also drink white wine. And I’ve been known to sample the occasional rosé. A couple of summers ago I tried a merlot that used to be a chardonnay. I like the wine, not the label.”