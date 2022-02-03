Confessions

1. "My neighbours are too low-income to afford a Wi-Fi connection and too proud to use mine. So, I renamed mine 'Free Council Wi-Fi' and told them I had read about it and what the password was. My neighbour is now halfway through an online college qualification and I'm so proud of her."

2. "My organisation decided that the statement at the end of all email signatures should also be in Welsh to be inclusive. As the only Welsh speaker, I translated and added at the end the words 'here be dragons'. The whole organisation has had this on emails for four years now."

3. "We have cups with animals on at home. When my girlfriend has been nice, I'll make her tea in the deer cup, because she's been a dear. When she's been a cow, I give her the cow cup. She doesn't know I do this."

4. "Sometimes I match my flatmate with a fake Tinder account and agree to come over so that he will clean the apartment. When it's clean, I then cancel. I am advertising a job at the moment. I've stipulated "must be vaccinated". This isn't coming from a health perspective; it just feels like an effective way of deterring nutters and weirdos."

(Via @fesshole)

A female British banker who suffered an "inherently sexist act" involving a witch's hat has been awarded £2 million ($4.1m) for that and other sexual discrimination. Stacey Macken, joined the London office of French bank BNP Paribas in 2013 at a salary of roughly £118,000 ($241,000) — only to later learn that a male colleague with the same title and responsibility was paid £37,000 ($76,000) more. Three years into her tenure at the company the salary gap had surged to 85 per cent. (Smile Stacey, you're making the men feel uncomfortable about their gender pay gap ...) The London Central tribunal heard that some members of the team "had gone drinking at the pub towards the end of the day" and subsequently left "a large Halloween-style black witch's hat" on Macken's desk. (It's just banter, come on ... Just because it rhymes with the word bitch and we are uncomfortable with Stacey stirring the pot of pay equity!) Another boss responded to her so frequently with the phrase "not now, Stacey" that co-workers began using it as well. The tribunal found it was a "demeaning comment", with a judge stating that two of her bosses "behaved spitefully and vindictively towards Miss Macken because she had raised concerns about her pay and that they did have a discriminatory motive".