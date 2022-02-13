Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: February 14: A protest worth having

2 minutes to read
Ana Samways
By
Ana Samways

Disinformation sticks

A school principal in Carroll, Iowa sent a letter to students and parents to quash rumours that district "schools have litter boxes in the restrooms to accommodate individuals who are self-identifying