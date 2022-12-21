Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: December 22: Merry workplace Christmas

Ana Samways
By
2 mins to read
Very festive.

Very festive.

Very festive.
Very festive.

The first true influencer – Queen Victoria

She is the reason that brides wear white at their weddings, how anaesthesia became popular for childbirth and why we eat chicken for dinner. So it’s not that

Latest from Entertainment