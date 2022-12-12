Neighbourly love.

Gaming and real-life overlap race success

Racing driver Ross Chastain qualified for a championship by using a move he learned while playing a Nintendo racing game when he was 8 years old. Video games and sports have a lot of overlap, and we’ve spent a lot of time trying to recreate our favourite stunts and moves in various sports games, but Nascar racer Chastain has done the opposite - he recreated a move he used to perform in a game of Nascar 2005 on the GameCube to secure the final qualifying spot for the championship. The risky manoeuvre is known as a “wall ride” and involves literally driving right up against the wall to squeeze past the other cars. NintendoLife writes: “So, all of those times you’ve clipped past your friends in racing games by hugging the wall, and all of those times they’ve called you a cheat? Show them this. It’s all skill and guts, and the fact someone has done it in the real sport itself is pretty amazing.”

How to get robbed in New York

A New York man who bought 300 iPhones from the Apple flagship store on Fifth Avenue was reportedly robbed just moments after walking out of the store. In a world where anything can be ordered online, a man decided to buy 300 iPhones at a physical Apple store in Manhattan at 1.45am and walk out into the street with branded “Apple” bags. What could go wrong? The man got robbed while making his way back to the car, losing 125 smartphones worth approximately $95,000.

Unfit for purpose

A reader writes: “A few years ago I was visiting my sister, a very fit and regular gym-goer. We were having coffee with her like-minded friends when she said she could hold a plank for 60 seconds. I had never heard of plank exercises and blurted out: “So what. It depends how long and heavy the plank is.”