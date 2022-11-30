Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Sideswipe: December 1: Open wide

Ana Samways
By
3 mins to read
Open wide.

Open wide.

The Guinness World Record for the largest mouth gape has been awarded to US teen Isaac Johnson. The 17-year-old’s impressive cakehole measures a whopping 10.196cm. With an average human mouth gape ranging between 5 and

Latest from Entertainment