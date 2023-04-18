Sideswipe April 19: A council of mowers

Sunday morning on Manukau Station Rd, Manukau.

Laziest thing you’ve ever done

“I keep a pile of teabags on top of the tea bag tin so I don’t have to open it every time.”

“I’ve had the next-door neighbour knock to check we were in because the lights were off but the back door was open because we are on our laptops/phones and couldn’t be bothered to put the light on.”

“I often phone my daughter upstairs to bring my charger down.”

“Friends used to order delivery pizza from the shop opposite the pub we were in then get the delivery driver to take them home with the pizza.”

“I regularly continue watching programmes I don’t actually want to watch because I CBA to find the remote.”

Revenge is wet

The owner of an Airbnb in South Korea received a massive utility bill after a disgruntled couple left the water and gas running for 25 days straight because the owner didn’t honour the guests’ request to cancel the booking. The couple, visiting from China, turned on every water tap, gas appliance and electrical appliance. Then they left the villa and stayed elsewhere for the entire 25-day booking, wasting 120 tonnes of water and leaving a utility bill of NZ$2500.

Just about covers it

Spotted in Devonport. Photo / Supplied

Hungarian stuff

In Hungary, the Macauley Culkin film Home Alone is called Reszkessetek, Betörők! It means “Tremble, Burglars!” And the title of Breaking Bad is Totál Szívás, which means “Total Suckage”. Egérmozi means watching films or shows on a phone (literally “mouse cinema”).