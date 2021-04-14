Sideswipe: April 15: Buying a piece of internet and pop culture history

A viral video from the early days of YouTube is the latest piece of digital history to have a comeback. The Leave Britney Alone video from 2007 has gone on sale — and has attracted a bid of around $21,000, Nylon reports. Its creator, Chris Crocker, helped launch the "Free Britney" movement, reports Mediaite. He describes the video as a "piece of internet and pop culture history" and says it was the first viral video to get mass mainstream coverage. "I made this video as a gender-bending teenage high school dropout in my grandparents' bedroom," Crocker writes in the listing. "I had no idea the impact its message would have, years later. Maybe society is finally starting to get it."

The video is now a "non-fungible token", a type of digital artwork that is verified using the same technology behind cryptocurrencies.

The very heavy hand of the law in Dubai

Peter Clark is a retired games designer who previously worked on popular Xbox and Playstation games. He said he wants to branch out into something "new", so flew to Dubai on February 24 to scout recording studio locations. He had last smoked marijuana days before flying from his home in Las Vegas, Nevada, for a business trip in the United Arab Emirates. Clark, 51, had only been in Dubai for one day when he fell ill with pancreatitis and was rushed to hospital. Nurses took a urine sample which showed traces of marijuana. As required by Dubai law they informed the police of the results. Clark was arrested and thrown in jail for three days.

A reader writes: "When my husband used the speech-to-text facility on his new phone and told me he was in Takapuna, it sent me a message saying he was 'taking a poo now'. Never used it again."