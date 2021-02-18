Sia's movie Music sparks backlash and petition for Golden Globes nominations to be revoked

Sia's movie Music has sparked a fierce backlash online.

The Chandelier singer directed and wrote the movie starring Maggie Ziegler, Kate Hudson, and Leslie Odam Jr. It has been nominated for two Golden Globe awards.

Despite the star power, the movie has largely been given negative reviews and condemned for how it has portrayed those living with autism spectrum disorder, according to the New York Post.

A Change.org petition labels the movie "ableist" and has amassed over 60,000 signatures calling for the Golden Globes to rescind the film's nominations for Best Musical/Comedy Picture and Best Musical/Comedy Actress: Kate Hudson.

The description written by the petition's creators outlines the reasons they have problems with the film.

"Sia has claimed the movie is a 'love letter to the autism community', however, the music segments are filled with strobing lights, colours, loud sounds, and quick camera movements, which is very overstimulating.

"Secondly, actual autistic people were ignored in the casting process when Sia cast neurotypical Maddie Ziegler to play the autistic character, Music, because she 'can't do a project without her'. That is not a valid reason to create a movie about autistic people without including autistic people in it."

When the trailer was released last year, Sia responded to those who criticised her choice to cast Ziegler in the film. Sia has worked with the dancer, who rose to fame on Dance Moms, several times over the years.

The trailer prompted a tweet from the National Autistic Society, a UK-based organisation.

"@sia has got this one wrong. There are so many talented autistic actors out there".

"It's a mighty shame that someone with such a colossal platform is using it to exclude disabled and neurodiverse actors from their own narratives," a user wrote on Twitter. "I've been a longtime fan of your work, so this is really disappointing."

"I love Maggie Ziegler, don't get me wrong, but you need to consult actual autistic people and have autistic people play autistic people," another wrote.

Sia defended her choice, replying: "I did try. It felt more compassionate to use Maddie. That was my call."

She replied to several fans who took offence to the trailer, explaining what she wanted to accomplish with the movie.

"I'm so confused. The character is based completely on my neuro-atypical friend. He found it too stressful being non-verbal, and I made this movie with nothing but love for him and his mother," she posted in November.

The New York Post reports many found scenes in the film where Ziegler's character is restrained and secluded offensive.

Zoe Gross, founder of the Autistic Self Advocacy Network said in a statement: "The autistic community has been fighting for decades to end the use of restraints that traumatise and kill.

"Music's restraint scenes will undoubtedly cause harm to autistic people. Because many autistic people have experienced restraint, some will be traumatised by watching the film," part of the statement by the American organisation read.

Elsewhere, movie critics have panned the film.

"How nobody involved in this doomed fiasco simply said no at any - or every - stage is baffling," a reviewer wrote in The Financial Times.

A critic wrote for The New York Times in their review: "This is a bizarre movie, one that parades confused ideas about care, fantasy and disability with a pride that reads as vanity."

Music is currently playing in some New Zealand cinemas.

The 78th Golden Globe Awards will be presented on Monday, March 1. The ceremony will screen live in New Zealand on Sky channel 6 and on Sky Go.