Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds attend the World Premiere Of Netflix's "Red Notice" in 2021. Photo / Getty Images

Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds attend the World Premiere Of Netflix's "Red Notice" in 2021. Photo / Getty Images

New claims have emerged about an alleged fight between Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.

TMZ has reported that while the A-listers were filming the movie Red Notice in 2021, Reynolds, 47, allegedly confronted his wrestler-turned-actor co-star after he reportedly arrived late to set multiple times.

The outlet reported that the alleged argument occurred during the pandemic when filming schedules were already complicated and Johnson, 51, arriving on set late, was making it more difficult, which ultimately upset Reynolds.

Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson in Red Notice (2021).

Despite the alleged fight between the pair, the source claimed the actors talked out their issues and are “good” now.

“There was no stomping off set … no loud argument that’s not true,” the source told Page Six, adding, that the argument is “water under the bridge.

“They’re professionals,” the source claimed, before reiterating that the alleged argument occurred “at the height of Covid” when “tensions were high.”

Johnson and Reynolds have not commented on the alleged argument.

This isn’t the first time Johnson’s lateness has been reported with a separate source telling the Wrap that while filming his upcoming action-adventure, Red One, he was allegedly up to “seven to eight” hours late each day.

The outlet continued to report the much-loved actor once “missed several entire days of production, ballooning costs by at least $US50 million (NZ$84.9m) according to three insiders who insisted on anonymity for fear of being fired.”

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been accused of constantly being late to set. Photo / AP

“It was a f**king disaster,” a source said claiming the Jumanji star created havoc for the production crews.

Other shock claims regarding the A-lister’s behaviour include sources telling the outlet he would allegedly urinate in water bottles before asking his assistant to throw them out, “He pees in a Voss water bottle and his team or a PA has to dispose of it,” the source said.

An insider close to the star denied the claims, stating the actor would “never ask another person to dispose of something like that”.

Elsewhere, a spokesperson for Amazon MGM Studios has denied any claims of lateness to the Wrap, insisting the actor is an “incredible partner” and their upcoming film is one audiences will enjoy.

“We couldn’t have made it without Dwayne’s constant work and support. Any reporting that implies that we got to this point with him showing up seven-eight hours late to set is both ridiculous and false,” the spokesperson said.



