Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello announce split: 'We will continue to be best friends'

The couple performed together at the Global Citizen Live concert in September. Photo / Getty Images

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have called it quits.

Mendes, 23, and Cabello, 24, have announced their breakup after two years of dating.

The singers each announced the split on their Instagram stories, telling fans their relationship had come to an end.

The pair were friends for years before they became romantically involved in July 2019.

Mendes and Cabello shared identical statements on their stories, saying: "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for another as humans is stronger than ever.

"We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn."

The statements come as confirmation after rumours that the couple had ended things after Cabello was overheard talking about a breakup on a flight.

The Señorita collaborators were often snapped engaging in a bit of PDA while they were together.

Recently Cabello shot down engagement rumours after being spotted with a ring on her left hand on social media. "I swear to God, I don't know what hand the engagement ring goes on, so sometimes I'll just, like, put it on ring finger," she told Jimmy Fallon earlier this year.

Mendes has been open about what their private dynamic is like, revealing in interviews that he and Cabello often quarrelled but overall had a "really honest and open relationship".

"We definitely fight, and we get in like the worst little arguments, but like, I think that we definitely are pretty good at picking up on when it's just ego talking," Mendes told SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up.

"And we usually like, call each other out. It's we have a really honest and open relationship, but, but yeah, no, we definitely fight. I think like, especially like, I think the longer the relationship goes, it's like the easier it seems to be to fight. So, yeah, it's definitely not that holding hands all the time, but we're really good with each other. It never gets bad. It's always like a little fight."