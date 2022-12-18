Sharon Osbourne was in the middle of filming a new television show when she was rushed to hospital. Photo / Getty Images

Sharon Osbourne has been rushed to a hospital in California after allegedly suffering a medical emergency in the middle of filming a TV series, reports TMZ.

It is understood Osbourne, who was working on a paranormal television series in Santa Paula, fell ill on Friday evening and the next day, when her condition became serious, she was taken for emergency care.

According to TMZ, Santa Paula police chief Don Aguilar confirmed an ambulance crew from Ventura County Fire Department was called at around 6.30pm and Osbourne was transported to Santa Paula Hospital.

A spokeswoman for the Ventura County Health Care Agency told the US Sun: “We can confirm that she was transported to and treated at a local County hospital and is no longer at our hospital.”

Osbourne, who is known for her former family reality show The Osbournes and her co-hosting role on US talk show The Talk, was also admitted to hospital in 2020.

The British-born star, who has been caring for her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, who is battling Parkinson’s Disease, suffered severe symptoms of Covid-19 and shared her experience with her followers.

Sharon Osbourne has been caring for her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, since he was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease. Photo / Getty Images

“I wanted to share I’ve tested positive for Covid-19,” she tweeted.

“After a brief hospitalisation, I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while The Talk is on scheduled hiatus.

“Everyone please stay safe and healthy.”

While the cause of Osbourne’s urgent trip to hospital this weekend is yet to be explained, Variety magazine claims the star was filming a paranormal-themed television series at an old hotel at the time of her medical event.

Built in 1911, the hotel, which has also featured on paranormal shows Ghost Adventures and The Dead Files, is known for its alleged hauntings inside its rooms.







