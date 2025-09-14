Sharing a video of their day together, including footage of an owl gliding on to her outstretched arm, Sharon Osbourne wrote: “Though I’m still finding my footing, I wanted to share some glorious creatures I had the chance to spend an afternoon with. The connection you make with these powerful birds is built entirely on trust and confidence.

“They’ll choose to perch on you only if they sense you are safe and unafraid of them. It’s a bond I know all too well and the experience was nothing short of magical.

“I love you all, and I thank you deeply for the otherworldly amount of love you continue to send my way.”

Sharon Osbourne’s post came days after Kelly Osbourne also told how she had found comfort in bonding with the birds.

The 40-year-old star wrote on Instagram: “In all my sadness and grief I have found something that truly makes me happy! I never thought I would find my smile again through falconry but I did. I absolutely love being with the birds.”

Kelly Osbourne previously took to Instagram to thank her followers for their support following Ozzy Osbourne’s death and admitted their support had helped her to navigate the grief of losing her dad.

She wrote on the photo-sharing platform in August: “I’ve sat down to write this a hundred times and still don’t know if the words will ever feel like enough ... but from the bottom of my heart, thank you [heart emoji].

“The love, support and beautiful messages I’ve received from so many of you have truly helped carry me through the hardest moment of my life. Every kind word, every shared memory, every bit of compassion has meant more than I can ever explain.”

Kelly Osbourne also opened up about her experience of grief, observing that it “sneaks up on you in waves”.

She said: “Grief is a strange thing. It sneaks up on you in waves – I will not be okay for a while – but knowing my family are not alone in our pain makes a difference. I’m holding on tight to the love, the light and the legacy left behind.”