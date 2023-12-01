Shane MacGowan's wife Victoria has paid tribute to her beloved husband. Photo / Getty Images

Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan’s cause of death has been confirmed, as his heartbroken wife revealed he died of pneumonia after suffering encephalitis.

MacGowan’s wife Victoria Mary Clarke and his family were with him when he died early on Thursday morning, reports the Sun. He would have turned 66 on Christmas Day.

The singer had been in hospital with viral encephalitis - inflammation of the brain - and was sent home last week.

Clarke told the New York Times that her husband died from a bout of pneumonia. Details of his funeral have not yet been confirmed.

It comes after news of his death was announced in an emotional statement from his family, which read, “It is with the deepest sorrow and heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Shane MacGowan.

“Shane died peacefully, on Thursday, 30th November, 2023, with his wife Victoria and family by his side.

“He is predeceased by his mother Therese and is survived by his beloved wife Victoria, his sister Siobhan and his father, Maurice, family and a large circle of friends.

“Further details will be announced shortly, the family ask for privacy at this very sad time. House Private, please.”

The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan has died at the age of 65. Photo / AP

Clarke also shared a tribute to her beloved husband, calling him “the light that I hold before me and the measure of my dreams and the love of my life”.

“The most beautiful soul and beautiful angel and the sun and the moon and the start and end of everything that I hold dear, has gone to be with Jesus and Mary and his beautiful mother Therese.

“I am blessed beyond words to have met him and to have loved him and to have been so endlessly and unconditionally loved by him and to have had so many years of life and love and joy and fun and laughter and so many adventures,” she continued.

“There’s no way to describe the loss that I am feeling and the longing for just one more of his smiles that lit up my world.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you for your presence in this world. You made it so very bright and you gave so much joy to so many people with your heart and soul and your music.

“You will live in my heart forever. Rave on in the garden all wet with rain that you loved so much.

“You meant the world to me.”

MacGowan’s death came days after the pair had celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.

They had been together since the mid-1980s and engaged for decades before tying the knot.

In a new tribute last night, Clarke wrote, “I am going to miss him so much! His smile, his eyes, his laugh, his sense of humour and his voice, every little part of him.”

MacGowan had been in hospital in intensive care for the past few months after first being diagnosed with viral encephalitis last year.