Sexy Bridgerton star, Rege-Jean Page, has a secret real-life girlfriend

Rege-Jean Page has shot to stardom as the sexy Duke of Hastings in Netflix hit series, Bridgerton. Photo / Instagram / Rege-Jean Page

Rege-Jean Page, 31, who won a host of new fans with his portrayal of the hunky Duke of Hastings in steamy Netflix show Bridgerton - is reportedly smitten with writer and part-time footballer Emily Brown.

According to the Mail on Sunday newspaper, Page and Brown share a home together in North London and the couple were recently spotted embracing in the street before he flew to New York.

Meanwhile, it has just been announced that Page will host Saturday Night Live for the first time on Saturday, February 20.

Fans of Bridgerton may be somewhat disappointed to discover that chances of an off-screen romance with his Bridgerton co-star is off the cards. Page and his on-screen wife Phoebe Dynevor shared a palpable chemistry that many attribute to the show's runaway success.

Page posted a recent Vogue cover, featuring himself and Dynevor, to his Instagram with the simple caption "two" with a dizzy star emoji.

Recent reports also claim that Page has been tipped to take over from Daniel Craig as the next James Bond, with Bridgerton co-star Adjoa Andoh among those backing him to get the role.

She said: "I think the thing with Rege is, he is beautiful - don't tell him I said that - he is very smart, he is a fantastically funny sharp actor so he could take on any role you give him really.

"Annoyingly, he could. So yes he would be a marvellous James Bond if they ever decided to go that way, no doubt at all."